Brunch (noun): A meal usually taken late in the morning that combines a late breakfast and an early lunch.
What a concept. Brunch allows you to sleep in, have an upscale version of breakfast (possibly with an alcoholic beverage) and still have the rest of the day to do whatever. In this case, you can hunt down those Easter eggs no one could find. Here are a few brunch facts:
- Brunch is a portmanteau — a word blending the sounds and combining the meanings of two others, for example motel (from “motor” and “hotel”).
- It is thought to have originated in England in the late 19th century.
- In the 1930s, brunch became popular in the U.S. because Hollywood stars making transcontinental train trips would often stop in Chicago for late-morning meals.
- Standard breakfast foods are usually involved. Pancakes are thought be one of the oldest brunch classics tracing back to the ancient Greeks.
- Brunch may have popularized day drinking. Drinks often associated with daytime cocktails include the mimosa and the bloody Mary. In the early to mid-1900s, brunch offered a platform for socially acceptable day drinking.
BREAKFAST, BRUNCH AND DINING
The Salvation Army — Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. Breakfast, musical entertainment and Easter baskets for the children. 9-11 a.m. April 20. Free. 448-5491.
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort — 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. Prime rib, smoked country ham, salads, fine cheese platters and made-from-scratch frostings, fudges, cakes and tarts. $75; $32 ages 7-14; free ages 6 and under. For reservations, call 529-3500. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 21. 299-1501.
Maynards — 400 N. Toole Ave. Easter Brunch Prix Fixe Menu. Please note that Maynards will not be serving their normal brunch menu. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $55; $20 ages 12 and under per person prior to taxes and gratuity. 545-0577.
The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain — 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive, Marana. Appetizers, a fresh raw bar, salads, sides, breakfast favorites, a chef’s carving station, main courses, vegetables and an array of desserts. Reservations required. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 21. $90; $40 ages 12 and under exclusive of tax, beverage and gratuity. 572-3401.
Omni Tucson National Resort — 2727 W. Club Drive. Features smoked salmon, pancake bar, eggs and omelette, prime rib and sweet endings. Call for reservations. Seating available every half-hour. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $54; $28 ages 6–12 (plus tax). Complimentary for children 5 and under. 877-2381.
El Conquistador — 10000 N. Oracle Road. Reservations required for brunch. Kids will enjoy an egg hunt and holiday crafts. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $22-$59. 544-5000.
Tanque Verde Ranch — 14301 E. Speedway. Select from a variety of appetizers, entrees and more. Reservations required. April 21. $65; Half price for 12 and under. Seating at 2:30 p.m. 1-800-234-3833.
The Parish — 6453 N. Oracle Road. A limited brunch and dinner menu all day, plus the following Easter-themed entrees and dessert specials — white chocolate Easter Bunny-Horchata brined rabbit, mole blanco, chile spiked carrot confit and frijoles gigantes charro. Peanut butter mousse Easter Egg-hidden spicy ganache in crispy churro nest. Reservations recommended. Brunch, 10 a.m-3 p.m.; dinner, 4:30-10 p.m. April 21. $30 rabbit entree; $10 dessert. 797-1233.
Cup Cafe — 311 E. Congress St. Brunch features spring succotash, cured salmon or venison hash, $14-$17; Dinner features 12-ounce New York strip steak or venison osso bucco, $34-$36, and dessert, $5. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. brunch; 4 p.m.-close dinner. April 21. 798-1618.
The Tasteful Kitchen — 722 N. Stone Ave. A three-course vegetarian brunch featuring house-made vegan breakfast sausage, southwest corn cakes, or kale rueben sandwich. Menu does contain some gluten, dairy and eggs. Eggs are locally sourced, free range and organic. Reservations required. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 21. $35 per person plus tax and gratuity. 250-9600.