The Tucson Greek Festival marks its 45th year this weekend.
Forty-five years of eating our way through Greece in the middle of the Sonoran Desert, snacking on crisp, buttery, earthy spanakopita; delighting in the uniqueness of dolmades, grape leaves stuffed with beef, rice and Greek seasonings; basking in the ooey-gooeyness of honey-dripped baklava.
The Greek festival, sponsored by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, is sort of a precursor to the much larger food-centric Tucson Meet Yourself, which is holding its 45th event in October. Both festivals use food as a way to invite us into different cultures.
At the four-day Greek Festival, which opens Thursday, Sept. 26, a Greek band will play and there will be Greek dancers in traditional costumes. There also will be family-friendly activities and a DJ for the kids and young people, and a beer garden serving Barrio Brewing on tap and wine for adults.
The festival continues through Sunday, Sept. 29, at St. Demetrios, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road. Admission is $3 for adults, free for kids 12 and younger, seniors, first responders and active military with ID. Students get in free on Thursday with ID.
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Details: tucsongreekfestival.com