HEALTH AND WELLNESS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Massage Therapy for Diabetes — HealthSouth Rehabilitation Institute, 2650 N. Wyatt Drive. 18 and up. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30. $60. 429-1250. mindbodycontinuinged.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Group Discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. July 30. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Group — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Food Stamp Application Assistance (SNAP) — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona volunteers will help apply for SNAP. Call 882-3314 to find out what documents you need to bring. 9:15 a.m.-noon. Aug. 1. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N. Craycroft Road. A six week interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes, pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Learn to manage symptoms, use relaxation techniques, the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and more. Ages 18 and up. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 22. $20. 305-3410.
US Pain Foundation Chronic Pain Support Group — Natural Healing Care Center, 2230 E. Speedway. A forum for people with chronic pain, isolated and alienated by pain, frustrated by lack of services dealing with the emotional aspect of physical pain, and demoralized by changes in careers, families, and society. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 1. 1-800-910-0664. painconnection.org.