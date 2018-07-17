HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Morning Meditation — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Restore, renew, reconnect with simple meditation and breathing exercises that lead to inner calm and peace. Ages 18 and up. 8:15-8:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Donations appreciated. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Massage Therapy for PTSD — HealthSouth Rehabilitation Institute, 2650 N. Wyatt Drive. Fee includes manual and aromatherapy materials. 18 and up. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 23. $60. 429-1250. mindbodycontinuinged.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St, TUCSON. Group Discussions with other Widows and Widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. July 23. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Interfaith Spiritual Support Group — First Christian Church, 740 E. Speedway. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:30 p.m. July 23. 624-8695.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Group — Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Healthy Living with Diabetes — Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N. Craycroft Road. A six week interactive workshop for individuals with diabetes, pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Learn to manage symptoms, use relaxation techniques, the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and more. Ages 18 and up. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 305-3410.
Alzheimer's Support Group — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Support and share new ideas and ways to cope. 10-11:30 a.m. July 26. 797-2001. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.