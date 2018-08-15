OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
In the sky
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 23 and 30. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding expert Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the newly restored pond. Online registration required. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 18 and 25. 724-5220.
Family Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. A walk to Identify birds by shape, plumage, and behavior, and learn how to use binoculars and field guides. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 25. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 25. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. Aug. 26. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Get moving
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 and 31. 733-5153.
Living With Giants — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A biologist explains how a saguaro provides shelter/substance for wildlife, when it flowers, growth patterns and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. 10:15-11 a.m. Aug. 23, 25 and 30. 733-5158.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist lead a 4.6 mile hike up the steep Aspen Draw trail to the Mt. Lemmon fire lookout for a shady lunch. Elevation gain of about 1200 feet. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 24. 749-8700.
Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary Nature Walk — Arthur Pack Regional Park, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. A guided walk on mostly-level trails to learn about the diverse plants and wildlife that inhabit the area. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 7-8:30 a.m. Aug. 25. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 25. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Stroll Among the Saguaros — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park ranger on a 1.5 mile walk to discover species of desert plants and animals. Suitable footwear, hat, snack and water required. Ages 8 and up. Reservations required call 733-5158. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 25.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 25. 724-5220.
When It Rains, It Pours — Saguaro National Park East. Join us to explore the how's and why's of the monsoon season. 2-2:30 p.m. Aug. 25. 733-5153.
Cooking With Prickly Pear — Saguaro National Park West. A live cooking demonstration will show how to prepare and cook prickly pear. 3:15-3:45 p.m. Aug. 26. 733-5158.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to send off the sun and welcome the full moon. Suitable footwear, water and flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 26. 724-5375.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the cactus and learn its life story. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 30. 733-5153.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk to learn why so few saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Aug. 28. 733-5158.
Volunteer Naturalist Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Sunset Trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist lead a 4 mile hike to Marshall Gulch. 500 feet elevation gain. Bring lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 31. 749-8700.