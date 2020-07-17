Tucson Meet Yourself organizers snag nearly $7k more in federal CARES grants

The group that brings Tucson’s diverse community together each fall continues to gain support from the National Endowment for the Arts Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security program.

The Southwest Folklife Alliance last week received $6,811 from the Phoenix-based nonprofit Arizona Humanities, which supports public programs “that promote understanding of the human experience.” The grant, one of 58 Arizona Humanities awarded statewide, was funded with $520,000 in NEA CARES Act program monies.

That brings Southwest Folklife Alliance’s total CARES funding to more than $76,000; the group received $50,000 in CARES money from the NEA and $20,000 from the Western States Arts Federation’s CARES grants.

The alliance puts on the annual Tucson Meet Yourself folklife festival each October, bringing together dozens of cultural groups to showcase their art and food downtown.

The three-day event attracts hundreds of thousands of people to downtown, where main streets around Jacome Plaza are closed to traffic as vendors set up tents and booths. Musical and dance performances are held at stages throughout the downtown area.

The newest CARES funds will support Southwest Folklife Alliance’s general operating budget including its online publication, BorderLore. Part of those monies will pay the salary of BorderLore’s part-time managing editor Kimi Eisele.