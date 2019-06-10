If you go

What: Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival

Who: Hosted by Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Visit Tucson

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Tickets: $65; $10 at the door for ages 11-17 who attend with an adult (limited tickets available); children 10 and under are free. Tickets are expected to sell out.

Reservations/information: saaca.org/tucson23

Featured eateries: Seis Kitchen, La Estrella Bakery, Crossroads Restaurant, Reforma Cocina y Cantina, Charro Steak, Rigo’s Restaurant, Charro Del Rey, The Grill at Quail Creek, El Charro Café, Charro Vida, Calle Tepa Mexican Street Grill, Pima Community College Hospitality Leadership, Primo at JW Marriott Starr Pass, Popped Artisan Popcorn, Taqueria Pico de Gallo, Percheron Mexican Grill, Mariscos Baja Mar, Penca Restaurante, El Antojo Poblano, Mariscos Chihuahua, Ensenada Street Food, Elvira’s Restaurant

Featured libations: Roger Clyne’s Mexican Moonshine Tequila, Dragoon Brewing, Mezcal Carreno, 1912 Brewing, Borderlands Brewing, Pure Love Juice, Barrio Brewing, Jugo Fuerte by Mike’s Hard Lemonade, PRP Wine International, Dos Equis, Tecate, Sol, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Fermented Tea Company Kombucha, Spiked Seltzer, Four Peaks Brewing, Estrella Jalisco, Creo Spirits