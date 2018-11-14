Tucson Museum of Art is taking it to the streets.
Its annual Holiday Artisans Market, traditionally spread throughout the museum’s courtyard, will spill out over surrounding streets. The museum also has pulled Old Town Artisans into the event, and entertainment will be a constant.
The shops at Old Town will be open, says Justin Germaine, TMA’s retail manager who is in charge of the event. A total of 145 artisans will be at the event with their wares.
The TMA Holiday Artisans Market has long been the signal that the intense part of the holidays — shopping — has begun.
It has also brought some incredible craftsmen who have created an eclectic mix of goods.
Expect textiles, jewelry, ceramics, paintings and more to be on display and ready for you to buy, wrap and give as a gift. Or keep for yourself.
North Meyer Avenue and West Telles Street will be closed between West Washington Street and North Court Avenue for more booths and a stage. Be sure to check out the indigenous art collective Neoglyphix at Meyer and Telles — the artist members will be doing live demonstrations.
And bring the kids Saturday and Sunday for art-making activities with the museum’s education program, TMALearn!
The Holiday Artisans Market is 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. The museum is at 140 N. Main Ave. The market and the entertainment are free; so are TMA’s galleries during the three-day event.