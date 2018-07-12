NIGHT TIME EVENTS
Pink Palm Sunset Paint Night — The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road. Pre-sketched follow along step by step. Ages 21 and up may BYOB up to 40 oz beer or 1 liter of wine. We provide all paint supplies, cups, ice, bottle openers, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 20. $35. 245-0340.
Trolls — Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Live music and games. Film starts at 8 p.m. 6-9:30 p.m. July 20. Free. 322-5638.
Zona Libre and Salsa/Bachata Dance Lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Lessons with entry 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dancing 9:30 p.m.-midnight. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. July 20 and 27. $5. 444-0439.
Drop D — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Cover band. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. July 20. Free. 887-9027.
Connie Brannock's Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk and soul. 7-10 p.m. July 21. $6. 207-2429.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road. Classic rock from the 50s-80s. 8-10 p.m. July 21. $10. 907-7325.
Oro Valley's Got Talent Semi-Final #2 — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Come watch as these talented hopefuls perform in the semi-finals. 6-8 p.m. July 22. $12.50. 529-1000.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. July 23. Free. 775-2337.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Frog and Firkin, 874 E University. Eight rounds of trivia, rotating subject matter each week. 8-10 p.m. July 24. Free. 623-7507.
Christmas in July — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Mistletoe, holiday drink specials and snowball fight. Dress in summer Christmas attire. 9 p.m. July 26. Free. 622-8848.
Starry Night in the Desert Paint Night — The Craft Revolt. Pre-sketched follow along step by step. Ages 21 and up may BYOB up to 40 oz beer or 1 liter of wine. We provide all paint supplies, cups, ice, bottle openers, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. 6:30-9 p.m. July 27. $35. 245-0340.
Takin' Care of Business Dance Party with Wendy and The Boys — The Gaslight Music Hall. Motown to country, rock ‘n roll, soul and blues,. 7-9:30 p.m. July 27. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court. Funk and grove. 7-10 p.m. July 27. $5. 207-2429.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British Invasion tribute. 7:30-11:30 p.m. July 27. Free. 888-1900.
Voodoo Dudes — The Edge Bar. Southern rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. July 27. Free. 887-9027.