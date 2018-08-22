NIGHTLIFE
Jazz Late Night: Rafael Moreno Quartet — Maynards Market and Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. 8:30-11:15 p.m. Aug. 31. Free. 545-0577.
Sacred Groove — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop and funk. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 31. Free. 887-9027.
Jmymac — The Edge Bar. An 80s hard rock sound. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 1. Free. 887-9027.
Rock and Ribs British Invasion with Kinda Kinks and More — Brother John's Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8 p.m. Sept. 2. $10. 867-6787.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 3. Free. 775-2337.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Sept. 7. $5. 444-0439.
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock, country and pop. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 7. Free. 887-9027.