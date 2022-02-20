Tucson orchestra takes on climate change in first concert of the year

And she is not happy that humanity has taken her gift of the land and the seas and the stars and the moon and destroyed it.

Almost.

Earth Symphony starts at the beginning, thousands of years before Mother Earth introduced humanity to her shores, and weaves the cautionary tales from Icarus whose wax wings melted when he flew too close to the sun to the dangers of water pollution, carbon emissions and blind ignorance of mankind to avoid changing course to save the planet.

Hopefulness is restored in the 30-minute piece’s final movement “Recover,” which imagines Earth recovering and starting anew.

“It ends with a beautiful picture of the Earth cleansed and rejuvenated, something that we can attain if we work together,” Holtan said.

The movement closes with the brass players putting down their horns and picking up wine glasses to create a sweet high pitch when they rub the rims.

“It’s going to be a really cool sound affect at the end,” Holtan said.