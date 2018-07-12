OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
In the sky
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. July 19 and 26. 724-5375.
Family Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. A walk to Identify birds by shape, plumage, behavior, and learn how to use binoculars/field guides. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 7:30-9 a.m. July 21. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. July 21. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. July 22. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead: Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. A guided walk to search for hawks, tanagers, warblers, sparrows, and many others. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. July 24. 724-5375.
Hike it or walk it
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the garden. 10-10:30 a.m. July 19, 20 and 24. 733-5153.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Lower Butterfly Trailhead. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on this 3.9 mile hike to Leopold Point, a rocky outcrop overlooking the San Pedro Valley. Hike includes a mild rock scramble near the vista point. Elevation gain of 800 feet. Bring a lunch and no pets. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 20. 749-8700.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required. 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 20. $5. 724-5375.
Royal Gym Rock Party — Rocks and Ropes, 330 S. Toole Ave. Pop-up shop, raffle and root beer float in a complimentary pint glass. 5-9 p.m. July 20. 882-5924.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 21. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Pima County Tucson Mountain Park, Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Help to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Ages 18 and up. 6-10 a.m. July 21. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. July 21. 724-5220.
When It Rains, It Pours — Saguaro National Park East. Join us to explore the how's and why's of our monsoon season. 2-2:30 p.mm. July 21 and 24. 733-5153.
Is it A Cactus or A...Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in the cactus garden. 10-10:30 a.m. July 22 and 26. 733-5153.
Lizards — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Search for whiptail, spiny, ornate tree, and other lizards that roam Agua Caliente Park. Binoculars available or bring own. 7:30-9 a.m. July 24. 724-5375.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Join a Pima County naturalist to walk the gentle trails as the sun sets and the full moon rises. Suitable footwear, water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 7-9 p.m. July 27. 724-5375.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Marshall Gulch trailhead. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist lead a 6 mile hike to Wilderness of Rocks. 1,000 feet elevation gain. Bring a lunch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27. 749-8700.