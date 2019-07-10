George Strasburger paints what he sees, and while his painting style could be classified as realist, Strasburger has another term for it:
“I’m a localist,” he said.
His artist statement on his website goes a little deeper: “My work is classical in style, and contemporary in content.”
He finds many of his subjects and inspirations in his neighborhood and his neighbors. In fact, one of the works hanging in his studio is titled simply “The Neighbors.”
Now in his second stint in Tucson, Strasburger began to get a firmer grasp as an artist 5-10 years ago.
“Something kicked in and I thought ‘I’m going to have to work a lot harder at it,’” he said. That commitment, or recommitment, is paying off for him, professionally and personally.
“I’m working a lot harder, getting more successful, accomplishing something. I’m doing what I want to do, I know what I want to do and I’m doing it. That’s the important thing.”
For more on the artist, go to georgestrasburger.com.