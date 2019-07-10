Local artist George Strasburger, who has been in Tucson full time since 2013, steps back for a look at one of his works in his studio. Many of his subjects come from his neighborhood.

 photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

George Strasburger paints what he sees, and while his painting style could be classified as realist, Strasburger has another term for it:

“I’m a localist,” he said.

His artist statement on his website goes a little deeper: “My work is classical in style, and contemporary in content.”

He finds many of his subjects and inspirations in his neighborhood and his neighbors. In fact, one of the works hanging in his studio is titled simply “The Neighbors.”

Now in his second stint in Tucson, Strasburger began to get a firmer grasp as an artist 5-10 years ago.

“Something kicked in and I thought ‘I’m going to have to work a lot harder at it,’” he said. That commitment, or recommitment, is paying off for him, professionally and personally.

“I’m working a lot harder, getting more successful, accomplishing something. I’m doing what I want to do, I know what I want to do and I’m doing it. That’s the important thing.”

For more on the artist, go to georgestrasburger.com.

Strasburger drips walnut oil onto the paints on a palette. “I’m working a lot harder, getting more successful, accomplishing something,” he says

George Strasburger grabs different brushes from a vase while working, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Tucson, Ariz. Strasburger describes his work as “realist” and finds inspiration from what he sees in his neighborhood.

Tubes of oil paint cover a table in Strasburger’s studio. “My work is classical in style, and contemporary in content,” he says.
