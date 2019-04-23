The four-day 2019 Tucson Poetry Festival will kick off Thursday, April 25, celebrating contemporary poetry through events, readings, performances and more.
The festival, founded in 1981, will run through Sunday, April 28.
On the agenda for the festival are readings, workshops, an open mic night and a poetry party.
For a full schedule of events and locations, go to tucsonpoetryfestival.org.
Over the years, the Tucson Poetry Festival has provided community members with the opportunity to hear over 150 visiting poets including Jimmy Santiago Baca, Robert Bly, Anna Castillo, Wanda Coleman, Russell Edson, Allen Ginsberg, Sam Hamill, Carolyn Kizer, Maxine Kumin, Sharon Olds, Alberto Rios, Sonia Sanchez, David Shapiro, Gary Snyder, and most recently Claudia Rankine.