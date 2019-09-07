Tucson will remember and honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
- Comedian Bobby Henline will headline the 9/11 Tower Challenge Vaudeville Show at the Fox Tucson Theater, 17 W. Congress St., Tuesday, Sept. 10.
A veteran of Operation Desert Storm, Henline was inspired to reenlist in the Army following the Sept. 11 attacks.
On his fourth tour of duty in Iraq, an IED blast destroyed his Humvee, killing everyone else on board and leaving Henline with burns over 40% of his body.
His upbeat sense of humor while in recovery led to an interest in stand-up. Henline has since made a career discussing “healing through humor,” touring the country and making appearances on television, including on the Showtime series “Shameless.”
Henline will be joined at the show by The Manhattan Dolls and Navy veteran/country musician Rowdy Johnson.
The event raises funds for charities that support military and first responder families.
The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 with discounts available through foxtucson.com or the box office, 547-3040.
- Active, former and retired first responders, military, public safety supporters and their friends and family are invited to participate in the 9/11 Tower Challenge, at University of Arizona Stadium, 545 National Championship Drive, on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Each year, thousands of people at locations across Arizona climb 2,071 steps meant to represent the 110 floors that made up the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.
Firefighters in full gear, police, military and bomb squad personnel will climb the steps of the stadium, with photographs of the fallen lining each row.
The event is not open to the general public. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. and the climb begins at 6:30 a.m. Contact info@911towerchallengefoundation.org or 329-2462 for more information.
- Mountain View Retirement Village, La Canada Care Center, Mountain View Care Center and St. Marks United Methodist Church are joining together to host their Eighth Annual First Responders Appreciation Block Party at Mountain View Retirement Village. A barbecue lunch will be served along with a drive-thru pick up for “on-duty” first responders following the ceremony.
The opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m. with the Pima County Sheriff’s Honor Guard. Guest Speakers include Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier and Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer. They will reflect on the importance of our first responders.
St. Marks Choir will perform during the ceremony.
In addition to the ceremony a variety of static displays & demonstrations will be on hand: Oro Valley K-9 and Resource Units, Pima County Regional SWAT, Bomb Squad and DUI Units, US Border Patrol K-9 and ATV Units, and Golder Ranch Fire Ladder Truck.
This event is open to the public of all ages. It runs from 4-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Mountain View Retirement Village, 7900 N. La Canada Drive. 229-3350.
Public Safety participants will climb 110 plus stories of the 5151 building on East Broadway.
The climb is for public safety workers only, but there will be vendors and a raffle available for the public.
It costs $40 per climber. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the climb starts at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 15. at 5151 E. Broadway.