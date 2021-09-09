Tucson review: 'Bloomsday' packed with sweet, mournful moments

Time is all scrambled up in Steven Dietz’s charming “Bloomsday,” now on stage at Live Theatre Workshop.

The bittersweet love story brings a grown-up Robert back to Dublin in search of the tour guide he fell in love with and lost 35 years before.

What he finds is the younger Caithleen, about to lead a tour of Dublin that retraces a day from James Joyce’s much-lauded, little-read “Ulysses.”

Younger Caithleen is understandably confused as the elder Robert tells her what is in store for her that day. And more confused when an older Caithleen appears and offers a disturbing look at her life ahead.

Of course, younger Robert appears as well and we relive the day the two spent together. And it is the elder Robert who confronts the younger one and gives him a glimpse of his future.

Sound complex? It is not. First, you do not need to know a thing about Joyce and “Ulysses” (whew).

And second, Dietz’s writing is so fluid and his storytelling so strong that it is impossible to get lost in this web of time.

This Live Theatre cast captured the exuberance of young age, the weariness of old, and the constant hope that love conquers all.