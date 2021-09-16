Tucson review: Invisible Theatre's 'Looped' looks at flamboyant actor Bankhead

Without being history-heavy, Lombardo dips into Bankhead’s background, her outlook on life, and her relationships with her sister and other actors on stage and between the sheets.

From the moment Betsy Kruse Craig flounced on the stage wearing a fur coat in the middle of the summer and silky, bright purple dress with a sparkly brooch, she embodied Bankhead. The zingers flew. Her voice resonated as she delivered laughter-evoking one-liners and Bankhead’s witticism.

Craig also drew out Bankhead vulnerabilities, especially with the star’s tortured relationship with the role of Blanche DuBois, the protagonist in Tennessee Williams’ 1947 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Craig’s Bankhead taunts and teases Danny (Damian Garcia), the goody-goody, buttoned-up film editor, who has been tasked with the challenge of getting the recording of the line.

Garcia offers a rather flummoxed Danny who is annoyed with the situation and at Bankhead’s unprofessional and unpredictable behavior. As “Looped” progresses and Danny’s secrets surface, Garcia unbuttons Danny’s emotions and reveals a character who is not so goody-goody but “deliciously disgraceful,” as Bankhead would say.