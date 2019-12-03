Owners of one of the largest irrigated pecan orchards in the world are offering a behind-the-scenes look at how their product makes it to store shelves.
Starting on Thursday, Dec. 5, the Green Valley Pecan Company will host a series of six guided orchard tours over the course of several months, according to press materials.
The tours will include a tractor-and-wagon ride that will showcase the different stages of pecan growth, from the company's tree nursery to its expansive orchard land that lines South Nogales Highway and other local roads.
Located in the Santa Cruz Valley, the Green Valley Pecan Company is owned by the Walden Family. R. Keith Walden acquired more than 7,000 acres of land, where the company now sits, in 1948, according to the Green Valley Pecan website.
The Walden family converted the farmland, which originally produced cotton, to a pecan orchard in 1965.
Today, Green Valley Pecan Company employs more than 300 people and operates in three states.
Thursday's tour will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the orchard, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road. Tickets are $12 and tours are limited to 25 people. Tickets and information on future tours can be found at facebook.com/GreenValleyPecanCompany.