Tucson Rodeo Parade returns following pandemic pivot

Tucson Rodeo Parade returns following pandemic pivot

A vaquero rope tricks for rodeo parade fans during the 2020 Tucson Rodeo Parade.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star 2020

Tucson Rodeo returns this Saturday and with it the Tucson Rodeo Parade, set to take place, Thursday, Feb. 24, on the city’s south side.

Billed as one of the longest non-motorized parades in the world, the rodeo parade took last year off due to COVID. Organizers instead put on a drive-thru exhibition of rodeo wagons and entertainment at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on South Sixth Avenue.

The parade, which takes place along East Ajo Way, South Park Avenue, and East Irvington Road, runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and features more than 125 entries, 500 horses and 88 wagons, according to press materials.

For more information, visit tucsonrodeoparade.com

