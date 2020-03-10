Tucson's a reading town, just ask our independent booksellers

The Tucson Festival of Books may be canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but that won’t keep Tucsonans from reading.

Far from it.

This city’s love of the written word is evident by the number of independent bookstores that still dot our retail districts and corridors.

You don’t have to go far in Tucson to find your favorite author’s latest novel. Good titles abound if you know where to look.

The independent bookstore, where the owner often greets you by name and can tell you exactly where among the rows of hard and soft covers that you can find that old copy of “Treasure Island,” might be a thing of the past in many midsize American cities.

But not in Tucson.

If you count the three locations of Bookmans, Tucson is home to seven independent bookstores — two of them separated by a couple blocks on North Fourth Avenue. We also have two Barnes & Noble stores.

“This time of year I get people who come from out of state and they marvel at how many (bookstores) we have. They don’t have any,” said Tina Bailey, whose 2,000-square-foot used bookstore, The Book Stop, is just down North Fourth Avenue from Antigone Books.