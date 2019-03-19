It was more than a century ago that Frances Hodgson Burnett penned “The Secret Garden,” a book that continues to captivate today.
And almost three decades ago, Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon took the story and made a musical out of it.
Coming up: Arts Express stages that musical, with Nancy Booth Davis directing.
The conceit is this: As a young girl is reading the book, her imagination — and the magic of theater — take her right inside the story.
Surely you remember that story: Mary is a sick 10-year-old who longs for the love she doesn’t get. When her parents die she moves to England to settle down with a wealthy uncle, Archibald Craven.
She’s a brat, complains, and is spoiled. But when a maid tells her about a secret garden the late Mrs. Craven use to tend, and has been locked since her death, things begin to look up for her and her attitude. She is determined to find that garden and unlock the gate. Eventually she discovers a young boy her age sequestered away in the house and confined to a wheelchair. Things begin to change for him, too.
The Arts Express production will have a 14-piece orchestra and the cast includes Michael Chaffin, Kimberly Chaffin, Christopher Will, Anna Howe and Josiah Chaffin.
Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 31 at the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Tickets are $20, with discounts available.
For more information, go to arts-express.org or call 319-0400.