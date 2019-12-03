DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun has a day of music, dancing and celebration in store with its annual La Fiesta de Guadalupe, this Sunday, Dec. 8.
The event is meant to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico’s patron saint, and will feature mariachi groups, folklórico dancers, Yaqui deer dancers, regional food vendors and activities for the kids from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the gallery grounds, 6300 N. Swan Road.
The day will kick off with a Mass, to be held at the Mission in the Sun at 9 a.m., which is also located on-site. Space for the Mass is limited.
The chapel recently reopened after extensive renovations following a fire at the property in 2017.
All of the day’s events are free and open to the public. Visit degrazia.org for more information.