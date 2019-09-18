Bold, colorful paintings by three local artists is how Etherton Gallery is describing its first exhibition of the fall season.
“Bright,” which runs at the gallery from Saturday, Sept. 21, through Nov. 16, will feature works by Andy Burgess, Gail Marcus-Orlen and Michael Chittock.
Burgess’ works will include abstract pieces and prints based on his popular paintings of modernist homes, according to press materials. The series directly follows his 2018 exhibition, “Mid-Century Perspectives: The Paintings of Andy Burgess” at the Tucson Museum of Art.
Marcus-Orlen will have paintings that “show movement in this medium that doesn’t encourage it, like the wings of hummingbirds or things falling,” she said in a press release. A second series at Etherton will take on roses and peacocks.
Chittock’s collection will feature street scenes inspired by a recent trip to New Orleans.
Etherton will also have two smaller displays, a series of oil-on-canvas paintings by John Obuck and photography from the Axelrod Collection, in its in-house, pop-up space.
The gallery, located at 135 S. Sixth Ave., will host an artist reception from 7-10 p.m. Saturday.
Visit ethertongallery.com for more information.