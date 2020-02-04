Tucson's Invisible Theatre takes look at the life of "America's Favorite Sex Therapist"

“Becoming Dr. Ruth,” which Invisible Theatre opens Tuesday, Feb. 11, tells the story of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who became Dr. Ruth; from surviving the Holocaust to joining the Israeli Haganah as a sniper, receiving her doctorate and becoming “America’s Favorite Sex Therapist.”
It is set in 1997, as Dr. Ruth is moving out of her New York apartment following the death of her beloved third husband, Fred Westheimer. She invites the audience in, welcoming our presence as an excuse to procrastinate while packing.
As she packs various items into boxes, she reminisces about them and the memories they evoke. Susan Claassen, who stars in the one-woman show, gives us four reasons to see it:
- Audiences will experience not only an amazing history lesson about the Holocaust experience of a young child, but also about an immigrant woman’s experience in America. These are relevant lessons filled with humor and unwavering assurance that with hope and optimism, everything will indeed, be OK.
- People feel as if they know Dr. Ruth, a pop icon, who like the Energizer Bunny, keeps going and going. People know the twinkling eyes and infectious laugh. However, few may be aware of the challenging and complex journey that brought her to international prominence. In this play, audiences will gain a glimpse into the essence of Dr. Ruth. We don’t attempt an imitation but rather an illumination into Dr. Ruth’s style, approach, and irrepressible attitude.
- In 1980, Dr. Ruth’s trailblazing radio show on WYNY, “Sexually Speaking,” was a lighthearted show with a serious implication. She became a celebrity for her frank and often humorous answers. As she says, “a lesson learned in humor is a lesson remembered.” We guarantee you will never think of onion rings and whipped cream in the same way.
- We want audiences to leave loving their family more than they did when they came in. Dr. Ruth survived and thrived because she felt the adoring love of her family for the first 10 years of her life. That love sustained her through every horrific obstacle. This play, ultimately is about family, home and love.