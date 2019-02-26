If you go

What: Live Theatre Workshop’s production of “Time Stands Still”

By: Donald Margulies

Director: Eva Tessler

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 30. There is an additional 3 p.m. matinee March 30.

Where: 5317 E. Speedway

Cost: $15 Thursdays, all others are $20

Running time: It runs about two hours, with one intermission

Reservations/information: 327-4242 or visit livetheatreworkshop.org