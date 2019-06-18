Two men, one living room, and a whole lot of laughter.
That’s what audiences can expect from “Things Being What They Are,” the Wendy MacLeod comedy that will kick off Live Theatre Workshop’s 2019-2020 mainstage season.
Steve Wood, who plays clean-cut Bill, will share the stage with Stephen Frankenfield, who plays Jack, a middle-aged divorcee and Bill’s neighbor. Frankenfield describes his character as “intrusive, needy and definitely crass.”
The play, directed by Samantha Cormier, takes place in Bill’s new condo as he waits for his wife, Adele, to arrive. He soon meets Jack, who at first seems like the neighbor from hell. But after Jack knocks back some beers and refuses to leave, the odd pairing begins to connect and reflect on how their lives aren’t exactly what they had hoped for.
Although their characters are strangers, Wood and Frankenfield are far from it. The two have worked alongside one another several times over the years at LTW, including last year’s production of “The Best Brothers,” where they played, you guessed it, brothers.
“Anytime I can work with Stephen, I will,” Wood says. “One of the reasons I said yes to this role was because I knew I’d be working with him again.”
“Things Being What They Are” will see Wood and Frankenfield as the only actors on stage, which they say makes each scene more intimate.
“When it’s just you and one other person, you’re literally half that scene,” Frankenfield says, “so if you zone out for even a second, it can quickly deflate the energy.”
Although the show is a comedy, it will have its share of tender moments, which the actors hope will send a message to the audience.
“This is a superior, heartwarming comedy that I hope will make the audience leave the theater with an open mind toward not judging a book by its cover,” Wood says. “I hope the audience leaves wanting to make new friends in the unlikeliest of places.”