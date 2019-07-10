Tucson’s 9th annual MegaMania is right around the corner.
The festival is this weekend and centers around cosplay, crafts, and local artists and authors. Plus, it’s free.
The festival, which is created by the Friends of the Pima County Public Library in partnership with Pima Community College, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Brooklyn Pizza Company, takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday at PCC’s downtown campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave. All ages are welcome.
Among the activities: A cosplay contest, a “Gamer’s Den” with Minecraft and Fortnite, an escape room, a robot battle arena, and workshops and panels.
And if you don’t have a costume quite ready for the event, the festival will offer supplies to help you create attire of your own.
There will also be pizza from Brooklyn Pizza Company, drinks and snacks.
Visit library.pima.gov/megamania for more information or call 791-4010.