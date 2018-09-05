Let the laughs begin again.
Those funny folks at Unscrewed Theater have spent the last four months spiffing up their new space at 4500 E. Speedway.
Now they are ready to open the doors of the improv theater, and have a guaranteed-to-entertain lineup over the month. That includes a grand opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 — that’ll be a family-friendly evening. You can cruise through the new-to-them space at noon on Sunday, Sept. 8, and at 7:30 p.m. that day, there will be an uncensored show. That one won’t be family-friendly.
Others slated: comedian Nancy Stanley on Sept. 14, Star editorial cartoonist David Fitzsimmons on Sept. 15, and even the members of Tucson Roller Derby on Sept. 29.
Unscrewed depends on audiences to make the shows — suggestions are thrown at the cast members, and within seconds they are creating scenes around the suggestions. It’s wacky, hilarious and pretty incredible that they can create on a dime and be funny. Often really, really funny.
Most shows are $8-10. 289-8076 or unscrewedtheater.org.