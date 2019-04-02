Experience and explore three-dimensional art at Tucson’s second Sculpture Festival Show and Sale.
Festivalgoers will find a variety of formats and materials — metals, clay, stone, and found items — that are cast, molded, shaped, carved, assembled and forged into realistic and surreal pieces. Expect small-scale work and some that require a forklift to move.
The festival kicks off Friday, April 5, with a reception preview of the art and presale, followed by a free two-day show Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7, at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road.
Art can be purchased directly from local, regional and national sculptors. Visitors will also have a chance to examine the workmanship and concepts and ask sculptors about the thought processes and inspirations behind the work.
Arizona’s largest outdoor juried sculpture show, according to press materials, is the brainchild of SculptureTucson, the 3-year-old nonprofit created Barbara Grygutis, known for her large public art pieces; Steve Kimble, who designed and built Tucson’s Metal Arts Village; and Jeff Timan, a partner and the director of gardening and art at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.
SculptureTucson received more than 110 submissions from sculptors across the country for the 60 artist spots — up from 40 exhibitors last year.
LET’S CHAT
SculptureTucson wants to connect the public with artists in conversation and create an appreciation for sculpture, says Grygutis. To do that, the nonprofit hired Ryan Hill as part-time education director to develop and coordinate outreach programs.
For the festival, a series of 20-minute artist talks will take place, taking a variety of forms — demonstrations, presentations and interviews.
The talks are aimed at creating a dialogue and presenting the artists’ inspirations.
BIG IDEAS
SculptureTucson has a larger vision for the community than the festival.
“Our vision is quite big,” Grygutis says.
The group wants Tucson to be viewed as a place of art — art that you can’t find other places, says Grygutis.
A sculpture park and art in public places is among the group’s goals.
With proceeds from last year’s show, SculptureTucson purchased a sculpture from Otto Rigan, one of the local exhibiting artists. It will be installed at the second median from the entrance to Brandi Fenton Memorial Park.
A 5-foot tall, bold, bright blue sculpture “Shindigger Blue” — named after the shindigger agave cactus, by Mark Wallis, stands in the first median at the entrance of the park. It was purchased by Jon Fenton after being showcased in last year’s festival.
This year, SculptureTucson will purchase a sculpture by a participating artist and place it in a public space for all to enjoy.
SculptureTucson also seeks to make the festival a signature, destination cultural event that will attract visitors from around the country, boost the local economy and give artists an avenue to sell their work.