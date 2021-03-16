Tucson social media stars grow, thrive during COVID-19 pandemic

Chelsey Bishop

Tucson native Chelsey Bishop started her Instagram, @ketohalfasser, back in 2018 to post about being on a ketogenic diet and her weight loss journey. Her TikTok, which she started less than a year ago, now has 83,000 followers, and her YouTube channel is also in the thousands.

During COVID-19, Bishop provided recipes for her followers and suggested keto dishes at local restaurants to support them. She believes people appreciated her help during the pandemic.

“In the weight loss community, a lot of people went to food for comfort during COVID,” Bishop said. “And so a lot of people gained, you know, a little bit of weight, which was not that big of a deal. But now with the start of 2021, people were wanting to prioritize their health again.

“I think that kind of helped my accounts grow a little bit more with people seeing success just through eating. I like to show that weight loss is possible in an extreme way, just through food.”

Social media is where Bishop discovered the keto diet that helped her lose weight back in 2018 — and she has now come full circle by using social media to help others do the same.

Bishop has found her own way to provide positive experiences for users.