Tucson Storytellers "Food & Family"

Andi Berlin relates her tale for the audience at the second Tucson Storytellers event, at Mercado San Agustin, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

From changing jobs to leaving relationships, at one point or another, we've all had to take big risks, make life-altering shifts — or completely start over.  

Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, is partnering with Startup Tucson to share stories about the times in life when we've had to pivot. 

Six community members will take the stage on February 19 at the Rail Yard to share their true, first-person stories about their biggest life pivots. 

Our storytelling nights routinely sell out. Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers

Details

When: Tuesday, February 19. 6 p.m. check-in, stories from 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: The Rail Yard610 S. Park Ave. 

Tickets: $10 general audience, $7 students. Get tickets here

More: Food and drink will not be available on site. However, Barrio Brewing Company is just down the road! 

