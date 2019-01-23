From changing jobs to leaving relationships, at one point or another, we've all had to take big risks, make life-altering shifts — or completely start over.
Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, is partnering with Startup Tucson to share stories about these times in life when we've had to pivot.
Six community members will take the stage on February 19 at the Rail Yard to share their true, first-person stories about their biggest life pivots.
Our storytelling nights routinely sell out. Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers!
Details
When: Tuesday, February 19. 6 p.m. check-in, stories from 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: The Rail Yard, 610 S. Park Ave.
Tickets: $10 general audience, $7 student. Get tickets here.
More: Food and drink will not be available on site. However, Barrio Brewing Company is just down the road.