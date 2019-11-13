Yes, it's already that time of year.
If thinking about the holidays is causing you to have a minor panic attack, we're here for you.
And we'll also be offering some respite from the chaos of shopping and cooking and family time and shopping and cooking...
Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the
Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, will be sharing stories about the holidays so you can get a well-deserved break during the most wonderful (and busy) time of the year.
Six community members will take the stage on December 16 at Brother John's Barbecue to share their true, first-person stories about funny mishaps and heartwarming memories during the holiday season.
Details When: Monday, December 16, 6 p.m. check-in, stories from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended. Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 student. Get tickets here. More: Tucson.com/storytellers Tellers: Liz Bowman, Adrienne Crawford, Julie Lalwani, Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, and Cat Belue. Photos: Tucson Storytellers Project's 2018 "Holiday Stories:
Tucson Storytellers
Samantha Munsey talks about her experience as a professional tambourine player during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Samantha Munsey talks about her experience as a professional tambourine player during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Audience members roll with laughter during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Nancy Stanley talks about her youth as a tomboy during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Nancy Stanley talks about her youth as a tomboy during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Veda Kowalski talks about her memories of Christmas gifts during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Audience members wait for the show to begin during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Audience members listen to stories during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Marsha Begay Moon talks about her son Chris Moon who was killed by an IED in Afghanistan, during the Audience members wait for the show to begin during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Patrick Cunningham talks about the lessons he learned playing Santa Clause during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Storytellers
Patrick Cunningham talks about the lessons he learned playing Santa Clause during the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers event at the Loft Cinema on Dec. 17, 2018 in Tucson, AZ.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star