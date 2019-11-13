Amanda Cheromiah talks about using her cellphone to record her stories during the Tucson Storytellers Project at the El Casino Ballroom, Tucson, Ariz., August 13, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Yes, it's already that time of year. 

If thinking about the holidays is causing you to have a minor panic attack, we're here for you.

And we'll also be offering some respite from the chaos of shopping and cooking and family time and shopping and cooking...

Tucson Storytellers, a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson, will be sharing stories about the holidays so you can get a well-deserved break during the most wonderful (and busy) time of the year.

Six community members will take the stage on December 16 at Brother John's Barbecue to share their true, first-person stories about funny mishaps and heartwarming memories during the holiday season. 

Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers! (Most if these events sell out!) 

Details

When: Monday, December 16, 6 p.m. check-in, stories from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Reservations are recommended. 

Tickets: $10 general audience, $8 student. Get tickets here.

More: Tucson.com/storytellers

Tellers: Liz Bowman, Adrienne Crawford, Julie Lalwani, Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, and Cat Belue.

Photos: Tucson Storytellers Project's 2018 "Holiday Stories: 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles