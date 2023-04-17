Feast your eyes on hand-built street rods, custom and classic cars, vintage campers and more at the 48th annual Rodders Days Car Show.

The event, put on by the Tucson Street Rod Association, is Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pima Community College’s downtown campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Some of the vehicles on display at the free event are worth up to $100,000. Also on hand will be antique engines, tractors and mining equipment, as well as food vendors.

While on the PCC campus, attendees can tour the college’s new Advanced Manufacturing Building and the Automotive Technology and Innovation Center.

The Tucson Street Rod Association has held the car show at Pima College since 2018 — it originally was located at Reid Park, then on Fourth Avenue and later at Casino Del Sol and the University of Arizona.

Since 2018, the association has donated nearly $50,000 from its sponsors to the Pima Foundation, which supports PCC, for scholarships.

“Our club members and sponsors really believe in our mission of supporting Pima’s Applied Technology programs and producing more graduates in the hands-on trades,” said Gary Scheer, vice president of the Tucson Street Rod Association.