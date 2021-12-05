Tucson Symphony's 'Thrill of Tchaikovsky' is a journey to Italy

Tucson Symphony Orchestra is back on the Music Hall stage this weekend for a concert whose title could be a little confusing.

"The Thrill of Tchaikovsky" might make you think that Music Director José Luis Gomez is presenting a bold Russian program.

Adjust your Google maps, with this one Gomez is taking us to Italy.

"I may be Venezuela-born with Spanish blood, but I also revel in all things Italian," Gomez said in a note posted on the TSO website.

Gomez, who was guest-conducting in Belgium last week, anchored this weekend's classics concert with Tchaikovsky's "Capriccio Italian," which was inspired by a trip the Russian composer took to Rome in 1880 as he was trying to escape his marital problems.

The work is a fantasy for orchestra that incorporates the folk tunes and sounds Tchaikovsky heard on the Italian streets to create a soundscape of what Rome sounded like to a foreigner.