FITNESS
Tai Chi/Meditation/Martial Arts
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Tai Chi for Health — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Work on leg strength, posture, and balance. $24 for four classes. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 1. $24. 465-2890.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Saturday Tai Chi — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Learn chi-building standing meditation and Yang form Tai Chi Chuan movement. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Yoga
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Switched On Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A music-centric yoga class built around Hatha and Bikram inspirations. Every week has a specially crafted soundtrack. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Yoga in the Buff — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Clothing optional co-ed. 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 250-2331. yogainthebuff.com.
Buti Yoga — The Hoff Studio. Through primal movement, dynamic asana and cardio-sprints, students breakdown the emotional barriers that hold them back from achieving self-love and true human connection. Bring water and a willingness to engage in a strong and supportive female community. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. A preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yin Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Exercise the bones, lubricate the joints and deeply stretches the body’s connective tissue, especially in the hips, pelvis, and lower spine. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturdays. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Beginning Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex. Introduction to the practice of yoga. Class is slower paced and focused on developing clear and safe alignment in foundational poses. Ages 18 and up. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Aug. 5. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Sundays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Learn the balance between holding poses to increase strength and alignment, and flowing through a series of movements. Bring a yoga mat or rent one. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
DO(OM) Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. A slow sequence of low-impact, passive poses, to stretch and rejuvenate the connective tissues. Bring a yoga mat or rent one for $1 and bring water. Ages 16 and up. 8-9 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Free
Morning Meditation — Mindful Yoga Studio. Restore, renew, reconnect with simple meditation and breathing exercises that lead to inner calm and peace. Ages 18 and up. 8:15-8:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Free PrAna Yoga — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. We will be hosting yoga all month long sponsored by PrAna. Make sure to get your punch card punched to earn a future discount. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Other Fitness Ideas
Total Bod - Workout Class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Combines the muscle-sculpting, core-firming benefits of Pilates with the strength and flexibility gains of Yoga, set to music. 4:30-5:30 Thursdays; 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Cardio Party-O: Dance Fitness — Floor Polish Dance Studio. This class has more of an independent feel for music and choreography, and fosters a house party or community atmosphere. High-energy Dancerobix. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Strong Butt fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. A low-impact mat class full of exercises to strengthen all your gluteal muscles, hamstrings, and lower back. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Thursdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Adaptive Athletics
Wheelchair Basketball Open Gym — Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave. Recreational wheelchair basketball open to all levels ages 15 and up. Hosted by Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and City of Tucson Therapeutic Recreation. 5-8 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 2. Free. 370-0588. soazadaptivesports.org.