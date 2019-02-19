Opening
“Time Stands Still” — Live Theatre Workshop. See story, Page 10.
“White Rabbit Red Rabbit” — Invisible Theatre. See story, Page 11.
“The Hall of Final Ruin” — Something Something Theatre Company. See story, Page 10.
“Mamma Mia” — Pima Community College. See story on this page.
“Crimes of the Heart” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, on the lower level of the Tucson Mall. Beth Henley created a sensation almost 40 years ago when she introduced us to the Magrath sisters in her play “Crimes of the Heart.” Arizona Rose Theatre is bringing them back with its production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. The sisters have come together at the Mississippi home of their dying grandfather. Lenny lives there with him. Babe has shot her abusive husband and is out on bail, and Meg has escaped a failed singing career on the west coast. The Magraths are the ultimate dysfunctional family, but Henley infused her play with humor and insight. Stephanie Howell directs and the cast includes Diane Ouradnik, Michele Loera, Diana Olivares, Noor Baghai, William Howell and Luke Howell. Performances at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 3. There’s an additional 2 p.m. matinee March 2. $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Arizonarosetheatre.com or 888-0509.
UA Studio Series Black Box Theatre Festival — Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. Performance pieces curated by faculty and students with a minimalist aesthetic that allows theatre students to apply research from their coursework and practice their craft. Ages 18 and up. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 21-23; 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24. $7. 621-1162. Tftv.arizona.edu.
Last Chance
“Every Brilliant Thing” — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. When a young child’s mother attempts to commit suicide, she begins to make a list of every brilliant reason to live. That list grows throughout her life. Depression and suicide are at the center of this play that is packed with hope and charm. Michelle Milne directs and Claire Marie Mannle gives a performance that is completely engrossing. Ages 14 and up. 7:30-8:45 p.m. Feb. 21-23; 2-3:15 p.m. Feb. 24. $28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
“Top Girls” — Tornabene Theatre on the University of Arizona campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. The early attempts to crash the glass ceiling were often fraught with sacrifice and frustration. This Caryl Churchill play takes place in 1982 and zeros in on a woman who is cracking that ceiling and what it has cost her. David Morden directs. Final performances are 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23. $17-$28. 621-1162.
“Church Basement Ladies” — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. The musical comedy takes us into the basement of a church and introduces us to the women who whip up the food for weddings, funerals and other gatherings. Based on the book “Growing Up Lutheran,” Drew Jansen, Jessica Zuehlke and Jim Stowell wrote the play based on the book “Growing Up Lutheran.” Scott Berg directs. Final performances are 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23; 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
Continuing
“The Belle of Tombstone” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stagecoach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428. Thegaslighttheatre.com.
“The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 Sundays through March 24. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.