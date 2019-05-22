Review
“Appropriate” — Live Theatre Workshop. See story.
Opening
“Masters of War” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Live Theatre’s late-night arm, Etcetera, stages this play by Tucsonan John Vornholt. The story concerns six young men who have gathered around a TV set on Dec. 1, 1969, to see if they are headed to war. It was that day that the U.S. government held a draft lottery. If your birthdate got a low number, you were likely headed to the Vietnam War. Though not quite old enough to be eligible for the lottery, Vornholt remembers the drama of that night vividly; it became the inspiration for this play. Maryann Green directs and the cast includes Julian Cardenas, Sean Cronin, Tyler Gastelum, David Gunther, Quinn McBrayer and Joe Ross. 10:30-11:30 p.m. May 25; 7-9 p.m. May 26. $10. 327-4242.
Comic Book Escapades — The Community Players, 1881 N. Oracle Road. First installment will feature the following titles; “Dick Tracy,” “Annie,” Popeye” and “Superman.” 7-9 p.m. May 24 and 25; 2-4 p.m. May 26. $10. 329-4987.