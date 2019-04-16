Opening
“Polaroid Stories” — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Pima College theater department stages this tale of young people living on the street told through poetry and coarse street language. The story that unfolds relates to the modern audience’s struggle to make sense of today’s politics, society and family values. Mark Pinate directs. Contains explicit language. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18-20, 25 and 26; 2-4 p.m. April 21. Through April 28. $17. 206-6986, pima.edu/cfa.
“An Original Devised Piece”— Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. The ensemble of University of Arizona students determines the central topic, does research and uses contemporary devising practices to turn their research into a play for the audience. Part of the school’s Studio Series. Not suitable for children. 8-9:30 p.m. April 18-20; 2-3:30 p.m. April 21. $7. 621-1162, tickets.arizona.edu.
Continuing
“Always … Patsy Cline” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Live Theatre brings us a band, music and the story of a friendship between Patsy Cline and one of her superfans. Amanda Gremel gives us the essence of Cline, and Samantha Cormier is a stitch as the fan. Annette Hillman directed. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18-20, 25 and 26. Through May 11. $20. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Spring Awakening” — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Hank Stratton has directed a stunning Arizona Repertory Theatre production of the Tony-winning musical about teens in 19th century Germany struggling to understand sex, authority figures and the restrictions placed on them. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 18-20, 26; 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 20 and 21. Through April 28. $20-$31. 621-1162, theatre.arizona.edu.
“Back to the Past” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. It’s the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager Mikey MacFry gets mixed up in the crack-pot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc’s futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
“Simon Peter: Passion Play of Tucson” — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. After a 15-year break, the musical version of the passion play is back, reworked and smaller. The Community Players are staging the piece. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2-4 p.m. Sundays through April 21. $18. 887-6239, communityplayerstucson.org.