NIGHTLIFE
Big Leaf Beach Paint Night — The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road. Pre-sketched follow along step by step. Ages 21 and up may BYOB up to 40 oz beer or 1 liter of wine. We provide all paint supplies, cups, ice, bottle openers, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $35. 245-0340.
Windego Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country ranging from the 60s-90s. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 3. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre and Salsa/Bachata Dance Lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Lessons with entry 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dancing 9:30 p.m.-midnight. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Aug. 3. $5. 444-0439.
The Coolers — The Hideout Saloon East, 1110 S. Sherwood Village Drive. Soul, funk and R&B. 7:30-11 p.m. Aug. 4. Free. 751-2222.
Xception — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 4. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 6. Free. 775-2337.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Frog and Firkin, 874 E University Blvd. Eight rounds of trivia, rotating subject matter each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 7. Free. 623-7507.
Geeks Who Drink: Quiz for a Cause — Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. A night of trivia benefiting the Community Food Bank. Teams of up to six or existing teams can recruit and add players. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Free. 622-0525.
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar. Classic rock, country and pop. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 10. Free. 887-9027.