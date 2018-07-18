THINGS TO DO AT NIGHT
Christmas in July — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Mistletoe, holiday drink specials and snowball fight. Dress in summer Christmas attire. 9 p.m. July 26. Free. 622-8848.
Starry Night in the Desert Paint Night — The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road. Pre-sketched follow along step by step. Ages 21 and up may BYOB up to 40 oz beer or 1 liter of wine. We provide all paint supplies, cups, ice, bottle openers, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. 6:30-9 p.m. July 27. $35. 245-0340.
Takin' Care of Business Dance Party with Wendy and The Boys — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comprised of six musicians with a wide variety of experience in all musical genres, Motown to country, rock ‘n roll, soul and blues. 7-9:30 p.m. July 27. $12.50. 529-1000.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk and grove. 7-10 p.m. July 27. $5. 207-2429.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British Invasion tribute. 7:30-11:30 p.m. July 27. Free. 888-1900.
Zona Libre and salsa/bachata dance lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Lessons with entry 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dancing 9:30 p.m.-midnight. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. July 27. $5. 444-0439.
Voodoo Dudes — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Southern rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. July 27. Free. 887-9027.
B-Side — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Mix of 70s-90s. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 p.m. July 28. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. July 30. Free. 775-2337.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Frog and Firkin, 874 E University. Eight rounds of trivia, rotating subject matter each week. 8-10 p.m. July 31. Free. 623-7507.
Big Leaf Beach Paint Night — The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road. Pre-sketched follow along step by step. Ages 21 and up may BYOB up to 40 oz beer or 1 liter of wine. We provide all paint supplies, cups, ice, bottle openers, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $35. 245-0340.
Windego Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country ranging from the 60s-90s. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 3. Free. 887-9027.