If you go

What: Film Fest Tucson

Where: Screenings take place at the Scottish Rite, 160 S. Scott Ave., The Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress, The AC Hotel by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway; and the Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

When: Thursday, Oct. 10-Saturday, Oct. 12.

Cost: Advance tickets for individual film tickets are $10 through the website, filmfesttucson.com. Film fest passes, which gives access to all screenings, are $45. VIP passes, which provides access to the VIP lounge at Scottish Rite, are $95.

Info: A complete schedule of movies can be found at filmfesttucson.com