CONCERTS
Jazz and world
St. Philip's Friends of Music: Cool Breeze with Homero Cerón Quartet — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Caribbean and Latin, always with a jazz twist. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 26. Donations accepted. 222-7277.
Finnegan Blue — Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 GVR Drive. Americana sibling duo Anna Lee and Willie Fleming. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26. $23. 625-0288.
Popular, rock, country
Dueling Pianos: A Sing-Along Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Boogie Woogie Piano gals, Lisa Otey and Doña Oxford with an interactive musical experience where you request the songs in the show. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 23. $15. 529-1000.
Billy Idol (IDOL X) — Casino Del Sol: Paradiso Lounge, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tribute. Ages 21 and up. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23. Free. 1-855-765-7829.
Gary Morris and Friends: A Benefit for Heather — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. A benefit concert for his injured niece and other victims of domestic violence. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 24. $35; $50 includes a CD; $100 a CD and meet-and-greet pass. 740-1000.
Return to Woodstock — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 25. $25. 529-1000.
The Music of Neil Diamond: David Fanning — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 2-4 p.m. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26. $25. 529-1000.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. Freddy Parish Trio and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. Tastings and beer specials. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 28. $12.50. 529-1000.
Tribute to Santana Band: FLG — The Gaslight Music Hall. Homage to Carlos Santana. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30. $15. 529-1000.