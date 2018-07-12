VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Clayton Schwarder: Paintings on Display — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Paintings. Through July 28. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Diane Bonaparte: Paintings on Display — Joel D. Valdez Main Library. Southwest paintings and all their prickly charm. Through July 28. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
PaperWorks: Artwork on Display — Joel D. Valdez Main Library. Educational and creative opportunities for all who love and work with and on paper. Through July 28. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Receptions
"Young At Art" Show Reception — Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway. Art by K through 12 students. Through Aug. 19. Reception: 2-4 p.m. July 22. 299-7294. southernazwatercolorguild.com.
Et Cetera
Pink Palm Sunset Paint Night — The Craft Revolt, 7545 S. Houghton Road. Pre-sketched follow along step-by-step. Ages 21 and up may BYOB up to 40 oz beer or 1 liter of wine. We provide all paint supplies, cups, ice, bottle openers, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 20. $35. 245-0340. thecraftrevolt.com.
Acrylic Landscape: A Painterly Approach with Rick Wheeler — Lowe House Project, 14 Call Iglesia, Tubac. A class for beginners and intermediate students needing a refresher on color mixing and use of materials. The instructor will provide many of his own photos for students to work from, or students may bring a photo of their choice. 9 a.m.-noon. Tuesdays. $35. 405-9342. lowehouseproject.com.
Starry Night in the Desert Paint Night — The Craft Revolt. Pre-sketched follow along step-by-step. Ages 21 and up may BYOB up to 40 oz beer or 1 liter of wine. We provide all paint supplies, cups, ice, bottle openers, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. 6:30-9 p.m. July 27. $35. 245-0340. thecraftrevolt.com.