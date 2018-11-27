DANCING AND LESSONS
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Singles and couples welcomed. First visit free. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 13. $7. 885-6833.
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 13. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 13. $7. 203-8044.
Footloose Dance Party: 80's and Gentlemen — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. New wave, rock and pop hits. 80s attire is encouraged. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $12.50. 529-1000.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 888-3910.
Green Valley Milonga — Canoa Hills Recreation Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley. Argentine Tango music. BYOB and snacks to share. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 625-3488.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
All Right Now Dance Party: The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Folk, rock n' roll. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 14. $12.50. 529-1000.