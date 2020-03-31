Tucson's Joey Burns, Lead Guitar part of Arizona coronavirus telethon for the arts

Nearly two dozen Arizona artists including several from Tucson will take part in a 24-hour virtual telethon to benefit Arizona Citizens for the Arts, the nonprofit that advocates for arts groups statewide.

"Hearts for Arizona" will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, and run through 4:59 p.m. Saturday, April 4, streamed live through the organization's website, azcitizensforthearts.org.

Several Arizona business owners, politicians and celebrities will join a cast that includes Joey Burns of Calexico and Tucson's Lead Guitar conducting guitar lessons. Other musicians involved include Robin Vining from Jimmy Eat World, the Phoenix band Stinkweeds, David Rhodes from Tempe's Big Finish Band and native flutist Aaron White from Flagstaff.

Visual artists include the Fortoul Brothers of Phoenix, Lia Littlewood from Yuma's Littlewood Fine Art & Community Co-op and Phoenix painter Faith Christensen Smeets, who will paint during the event.

Also on tap (all from the Phoenix area unless noted):