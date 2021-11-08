Tucson's up-and-coming choreographers shine at 'Footprints'

Ballet Tucson’s Footprints at the Fox, taking place this year on Sunday, Nov. 14, is like looking into the future of the art form in the Old Pueblo.

Ten up-and-coming choreographers have been tapped for the performance to showcase new works on stage at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., downtown.

Audience members are invited to vote for their favorite pieces. The top three choreographers will receive cash prizes and all of the choreographers get a little bit of exposure in the process.

Now in its fourth year, Footprints at the Fox enlists the talents of dancers in Ballet Tucson’s “ChoreoLab” program, which fosters the development of new voices in the dance world, according to press materials.

Program participants this year include Brik MiddleKauff, Danielle Cesanek, Casey Johnson, Skylar Burson, Kendra Clyde, Francesca Poznanski, Tim Kolman, Kelsey Minsenmayer, Devonte Tasker and Audrey McGonagle.

Footrpints at the Fox starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 through eventbrite.com. For more information, call 1-520-903-1445 or visit ballettucson.org.