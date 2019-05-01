OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Canoa Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists and musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 9 and 16. 724-5375.
Desert Night Shift — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to discover who is out and about in the desert at night. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. May 10. 724-5375.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit this unique and fascinating desert. 10:15-11 a.m. May 10. 733-5158.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. May 11. 724-5375.
Desert Night Shift — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to discover who is out and about in the desert at night. Learn why many animals, and even some plants, are nocturnal and how they manage life in the dark. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required gov/canoaranch. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 11. 724-5375.
Reptiles Field Trip — Saguaro National Park West. Lawrence L.C. Jones will lead this field trip about the reptiles of the area. Mostly be lizard-watching, bring cameras, close-focus binoculars, boots, and lots of water. Reservations required call 733-5158. 7:45-11 a.m. May 11.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Dress for weather, bring water and suitable footwear. 8-10 a.m. May 11. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. May 11. 724-5375.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin the exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. Program is accessible in vehicle. 10-11:30 a.m. May 12. $20. 733-5153.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead-Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. Guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats of Cienega Creek Natural Preserve. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr . 8-10 a.m. May 14. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Water, a snack and suitable footwear. 7-9 a.m. May 15. 459-2555.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. A short stroll in the garden to identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants/animals and acquire practical tips to ensure safety. 10:15-11:15 a.m. May 15. 733-5158.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A talk and walk with the saguaro as the focal point. 2:15-3 p.m. May 15. 733-5158.
Twilight Nature Walk — Honey Bee Village, Southeast corner of N. Ranch Vistoso Blvd. and E. Moore Road, Oro Valley. Enjoy the desert at dusk during a naturalist guided nature walk to learn about the cultural and natural history of the site. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 17. 724-5375.