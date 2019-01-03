DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 10 and 17. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 17. $7. 203-8044.
Learn to square dance in one weekend — Sonoran Stables, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Singles and couples welcome. No experience necessary. Price includes lunch on Saturday. 6-9:30 p.m. Jan 11; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 13. $40 for all three days. 885-6833.
Rock and Roll All Nite Dance Party with Vinyl Tap — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Classic rock covers from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 11. $12.50. 529-1000.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Twist and Shout Dance Party with The Retro Rockets — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. A mix of rock and roll hits from the 50’s and 60’s. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 18. $12.50. 529-1000.