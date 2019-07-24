DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Cost Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 8. $7. 203-8044.
Twist and Shout Dance Party with The Retro Rockets — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Playing a mix of rock n roll hits from the 50s and 60s. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 2. $13.50. 529-1000.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 3. $3. 791-4865.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. For young, old, beginners and experienced dancers. Live music. 6:30 p.m. introductory lessons; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 3. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 6. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Dance to the Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Little House of Funk. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 9. $13.50. 529-1000.